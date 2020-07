Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool media room cats allowed accessible parking bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving playground

The Point at Manassas offers residents the very best combination of location and lifestyle. Situated in Manassas, VA just off I-66 & Route 234, enjoy the ease of quick connectivity to the city while taking pleasure in daily laid-back suburban living. Find what you have been looking for in one of our five spacious floorplans that will best fit your needs. Relax by the pool or bring your furry friend to the bark park for a day of fun. Stay fit in our 24-hour fitness center and enjoy the latest entertainment in the community media room. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.