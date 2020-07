Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit hot tub sauna tennis court

Located in the heart of the historic Bull Run area of Northern Virginia, Ravens Crest Apartments is situated to take full advantage of the conveniences of Manassas. I-66, the VRE, and the Metro are just minutes away. You will instantly see that we have gone to great lengths to create attractive, distinctive environments, both indoors and out. You will appreciate the fine details of this luxury apartment community professionally managed by LCOR since 1988.