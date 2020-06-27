All apartments in Manassas
9601 ASPEN PLACE
9601 ASPEN PLACE

9601 Aspen Place · No Longer Available
Location

9601 Aspen Place, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice town home nestled in a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Fully finished basement with walk out Sliding glass door to fenced rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 ASPEN PLACE have any available units?
9601 ASPEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9601 ASPEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9601 ASPEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 ASPEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9601 ASPEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9601 ASPEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 9601 ASPEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9601 ASPEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 ASPEN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 ASPEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 9601 ASPEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9601 ASPEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9601 ASPEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 ASPEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9601 ASPEN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 ASPEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 ASPEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
