9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry

Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with Ceramic Tile throughout. Master Suite with his and her closets. Large bedrooms and a full-size laundry room. Patio with wheelchair access can be done. Close by to VRE station, next to Tons of Shopping, Walmart, Subway, Fresh World, Panera Bread, Chik-fil-A, and much more. Won't last long. Please look up a video walkthrough of the house on Youtube by searching the property address and then TeamMokha.