Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 AM

9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE

9576 Jayhawk Terrace · (703) 468-4873
Location

9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA 20110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with Ceramic Tile throughout. Master Suite with his and her closets. Large bedrooms and a full-size laundry room. Patio with wheelchair access can be done. Close by to VRE station, next to Tons of Shopping, Walmart, Subway, Fresh World, Panera Bread, Chik-fil-A, and much more. Won't last long. Please look up a video walkthrough of the house on Youtube by searching the property address and then TeamMokha.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE have any available units?
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE have?
Some of 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE offer parking?
No, 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
