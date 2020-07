Amenities

Welcome to Old town Manassas! The VRE and Old Town Restaurants are steps from the house. You don't need to drive to either. This house has new everything. NEW A/C, Heat, Kitchen, Floors, Paint, Floors, Water Heater, Plumbing, Electrical, Driveway, Lighting. The pictures tell all. This special price will make this place rent very quickly. The owner is willing to Furnish the whole house for an increase in the rent.