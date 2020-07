9504 Fairview Ave Unit 1

Amenities

THIS IS THE LOWER UNIT - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN LOWER UNIT OF VICTORIAN HOME IN OLD TOWNE MANASSAS!! WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, VRE, ETC... SUPER CHARMING HOME ON FAIRVIEW AVE.1 BEDROOM 1 BATH WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT, LOTS OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT, PARQUET FLOORS, HUGE FRONT PORCH, PERFECT FOR 1 PERSON OR A COUPLE! GREAT LIFESTYLE LIVING. WATER, SEWER, TRASH AND GAS ARE $100.00 PER MONTH. IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.