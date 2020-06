9305 WEST ST #A

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! CHARMING 1 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN MANASSAS*ENTRY LEVEL UNIT, COVERED FRONT PORCH*HIGH CEILINGS*SPACIOUS AND SUN-FILLED BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM, FULL BATHROOM AND EAT-IN KTICHEN*AMPLE ON STREET PARKING*WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, VRE & MORE!*OWNER PAYS GAS, WATER, SEWER & LAWN MAINTENANCE*TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC, TRASH, STORM WATER*NEW LVT FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW BATHROOM VANITY, NEW BLACK OVEN WITH HOOD