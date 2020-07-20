All apartments in Manassas
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:10 PM

9071 McRae Ct

9071 Mcrae Court · No Longer Available
Location

9071 Mcrae Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a7a4e8060 ---- Welcome Home! Beautiful 3 level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in great Manassas location. Newer paint and carpet throughout! Main level open floor plan great for entertaining. Huge master bedroom with full bath.Finished basement with Rec Room, den, laundry room and storage. Backs to common area and fully fenced yard. Close to restaurants, shops and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Owner Agent and pictures from previous listing. Home is also for sale

Security & Pet Deposits 12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9071 McRae Ct have any available units?
9071 McRae Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9071 McRae Ct have?
Some of 9071 McRae Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9071 McRae Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9071 McRae Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9071 McRae Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9071 McRae Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9071 McRae Ct offer parking?
No, 9071 McRae Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9071 McRae Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9071 McRae Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9071 McRae Ct have a pool?
No, 9071 McRae Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9071 McRae Ct have accessible units?
No, 9071 McRae Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9071 McRae Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9071 McRae Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9071 McRae Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9071 McRae Ct has units with air conditioning.
