9070 REYNOLDS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available now! Sunny 3 level - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath end unit townhome in sought-after Bristoe Station. Fully fenced in rear and side yard. Laminated floors in the main living areas and upper level bedrooms. Dining room with sliding glass door to oversized deck. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has been recently updated with glass doors to a modern tiled shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Huge rec room with tile floors. Laundry room located on main floor. Sorry , No pets. 2 total parking spots ~ including 1 assigned parking spot nearest the home. Less then 3 miles from the intersection of Route 28 and Prince William Parkway and less than two miles away from the Manassas Mall with a variety of shops and restaurants. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1775) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management.