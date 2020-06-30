All apartments in Manassas
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

9070 REYNOLDS PLACE

9070 Reynolds Place · No Longer Available
Location

9070 Reynolds Place, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now! Sunny 3 level - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath end unit townhome in sought-after Bristoe Station. Fully fenced in rear and side yard. Laminated floors in the main living areas and upper level bedrooms. Dining room with sliding glass door to oversized deck. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has been recently updated with glass doors to a modern tiled shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Huge rec room with tile floors. Laundry room located on main floor. Sorry , No pets. 2 total parking spots ~ including 1 assigned parking spot nearest the home. Less then 3 miles from the intersection of Route 28 and Prince William Parkway and less than two miles away from the Manassas Mall with a variety of shops and restaurants. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1775) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE have any available units?
9070 REYNOLDS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE have?
Some of 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9070 REYNOLDS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE offers parking.
Does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE have a pool?
No, 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9070 REYNOLDS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

