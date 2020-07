Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Spacious end unit TH with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Freshly painted. The carpet has been professionally cleaned. SS Appliances,fenced backyard. Eat in kitchen, large deck. Walkout basement includes a rec room with a gas fireplace & walks out to patio, forth room in the basement. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Close to VRE and Old Town Manassas. The agent will up load the pictures Friday evening 1/10/20