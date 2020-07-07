All apartments in Manassas
9031 MILES PLACE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

9031 MILES PLACE

9031 Miles Place · No Longer Available
Location

9031 Miles Place, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful town home. 3 Bedroom with 2 . 5 Bath. Freshly painted throughout the house. Private master bathroom. The Master bedroom has extras living space for the office or sitting area. Open space from the living room to the family room area, a lot of daylight throughout the house. Fully fenced yard with patio, space for the grill or pray area. New kitchen cabinet 2018. Convenient to Belvoir and Quantico as well as all commuter routes. The owner prefers long term lease or option for rent to own. More photos coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 MILES PLACE have any available units?
9031 MILES PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9031 MILES PLACE have?
Some of 9031 MILES PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 MILES PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9031 MILES PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 MILES PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9031 MILES PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9031 MILES PLACE offer parking?
No, 9031 MILES PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9031 MILES PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9031 MILES PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 MILES PLACE have a pool?
No, 9031 MILES PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9031 MILES PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9031 MILES PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 MILES PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9031 MILES PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9031 MILES PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9031 MILES PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

