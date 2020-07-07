9031 MILES PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful town home. 3 Bedroom with 2 . 5 Bath. Freshly painted throughout the house. Private master bathroom. The Master bedroom has extras living space for the office or sitting area. Open space from the living room to the family room area, a lot of daylight throughout the house. Fully fenced yard with patio, space for the grill or pray area. New kitchen cabinet 2018. Convenient to Belvoir and Quantico as well as all commuter routes. The owner prefers long term lease or option for rent to own. More photos coming soon