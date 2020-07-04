All apartments in Manassas
8924 PRINCETON PARK DRIVE

8924 Princeton Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8924 Princeton Park Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
hot tub
beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town-home w/plenty of living space on three finished levels. A brick-front exterior, sundeck with wooded views and nearby pond, an open floor plan, fresh on trend neutral paint, fully renovated kitchen, updated baths, and an abundance of windows create instant appeal. Lovingly updated and maintained, a newer HVAC and new roof. makes it move-in ready and just waiting for you to call it home. An open foyer welcomes you into the living room where twin windows flood the space with sunlight illuminating warm hardwood-style floors and neutral paint. The dining room with a sliding glass door granting access to the spacious sundeck overlooking a patio and fenced-in yard with a private gate to the common area beyond. Back inside, the sparkling brand new kitchen is sure to please with gleaming granite countertops, pristine white cabinetry, and brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances including a glass cooktop range and French door refrigerator. A kitchen counter counts as a breakfast bar. A laundry room and powder room complement the main level. Ascend the staircase to the light-filled owner's suite boasting a lighted ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and an en suite bath with a glass-enclosed shower and spa-toned tile with decorative inlay. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, with plush carpet and generous closet space, share a well-appointed hall bath. The walkout lower level recreation room contains space for games, media, and a den plus full bath complete the comfort and convenience of this wonderful home. Minutes to I-66 and Routes 28, 29, and 234, minutes to the VRE and where you'll find plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment choices!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

