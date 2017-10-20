Very nice and clean condo located on the top floor! Newer luxury vinyl flooring on the main level and newer carpet in bedrooms and stairs. Master bathroom and guest bathroom have both been just replaced and the designs are gorgeous! Fireplace in family room. Balcony that faces wooded lot. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have any available units?
8909 SUGARWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have?
Some of 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8909 SUGARWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.