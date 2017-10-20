All apartments in Manassas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

8909 SUGARWOOD LANE

8909 Sugarwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Sugarwood Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Very nice and clean condo located on the top floor! Newer luxury vinyl flooring on the main level and newer carpet in bedrooms and stairs. Master bathroom and guest bathroom have both been just replaced and the designs are gorgeous! Fireplace in family room. Balcony that faces wooded lot. Washer and Dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have any available units?
8909 SUGARWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have?
Some of 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8909 SUGARWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8909 SUGARWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

