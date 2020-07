Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful Water View End Unit. Townhome has 3 Finished levels. Front door comes to the main level living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. Walk-out to the huge deck from the kitchen overlooking the water. Upper level has a master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms. Lower level has a good size recreation room, full bath, office and walks out to a fenced in backyard. Application Fee $55.00 payable to Samson Properties. No vouchers or assisted programs. No pets.