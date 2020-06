Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Great, friendly, quiet neighborhood with 2 assigned parking spaces and a lot of common area. 2 Level TH has eat-in kitchen with sunny bay window, dining room with ceiling fan, and family room that opens to hard-scape backyard. Grow your own vegetables in the raised planter on the custom patio. Owner requires credit check and full qualifications. Call 703-479-5411 to schedule a showing.