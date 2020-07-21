All apartments in Manassas
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM

8343 GEORGIAN COURT

8343 Georgian Court · No Longer Available
Location

8343 Georgian Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Nicely Updated townhome in 2014 ! This townhouse is ready for Tenants. Hardwood oak flooring throughout Main level & Upper level 1. The Kitchen has marble flooring, tile backsplash & wood cabinets. All bathrooms have updated cabinets & sinks with marble flooring. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room with tile flooring, laundry room, storage space & 1/2 bath. Assigned parking. No Pets. No voucher or Assisted programs. Application fee $50 per adult 18 yrs and older. Certified funds payable to Samson Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT have any available units?
8343 GEORGIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT have?
Some of 8343 GEORGIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8343 GEORGIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8343 GEORGIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 GEORGIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8343 GEORGIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8343 GEORGIAN COURT offers parking.
Does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8343 GEORGIAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 8343 GEORGIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8343 GEORGIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8343 GEORGIAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8343 GEORGIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8343 GEORGIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
