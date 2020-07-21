8343 GEORGIAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Nicely Updated townhome in 2014 ! This townhouse is ready for Tenants. Hardwood oak flooring throughout Main level & Upper level 1. The Kitchen has marble flooring, tile backsplash & wood cabinets. All bathrooms have updated cabinets & sinks with marble flooring. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room with tile flooring, laundry room, storage space & 1/2 bath. Assigned parking. No Pets. No voucher or Assisted programs. Application fee $50 per adult 18 yrs and older. Certified funds payable to Samson Properties