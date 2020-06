Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Rent this gorgeous end unit townhouse. Beautiful hardwood floors in main living area and recreation room. Gorgeous kitchen with gas cooktop and double ovens, granite counters and island. Built ins in family room off kitchen and office. Spacious master suite. Laundry on bedroom level with more storage. Walk out from recreation room to fenced backyard. Garage with evenmore storage!