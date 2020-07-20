All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:48 PM

43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE

43802 Bent Creek Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

43802 Bent Creek Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Wow this property has all the whistles! Immediate delivery-Stunning town home in River Creek community. Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops , cooktop/ wall oven and giant island. Gleaming hardwoods on main level. Private balcony too! Master suite with spa like luxurious bath. Large soaking tub and separate shower. Over 2800 square feet of living. 2 car garage in back. Lots of amenities with shops and restaurants near by. Great Commuter location near route 7.Ready for immediate delivery 12- 24 months. Professionally managed property by Pearson Smith Property Management. Call today to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE have any available units?
43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE have?
Some of 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
