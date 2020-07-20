43802 BENT CREEK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage hot tub

Wow this property has all the whistles! Immediate delivery-Stunning town home in River Creek community. Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops , cooktop/ wall oven and giant island. Gleaming hardwoods on main level. Private balcony too! Master suite with spa like luxurious bath. Large soaking tub and separate shower. Over 2800 square feet of living. 2 car garage in back. Lots of amenities with shops and restaurants near by. Great Commuter location near route 7.Ready for immediate delivery 12- 24 months. Professionally managed property by Pearson Smith Property Management. Call today to tour!