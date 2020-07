43800 BENT CREEK TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

APPLY AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM- SEARCH BY RENTAL AND THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND CLICK ON APPLICATION LINK... BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL GEORGETOWN STYLE TOWNHOUSE NEARBY TO POOLS , CONFLUENCE PARK AND THE RIVER CREEK CLUBHOUSE WITH RESTAURANT ON THE POTOMAC RIVER... OPEN MAIN LEVEL FLOORPLAN WITH 2-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE... WALL OF WINDOWS IN KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM... HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL... SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILING, LUXURY BATH AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET... 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE... NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED 4/6/20... ENJOY RIVER CREEK'S RESORT-LIKE AMENITIES ON THE POTOMAC RIVER