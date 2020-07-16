43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

***WOW***LOOK AT THIS beautifully updated interior unit townhouse with fresh paint, newer carpet and gorgeous hardwood floors and water views. SS kitchen appliances with large open floor plan. Large master bedroom with barn door to master bath with waterviews. Large rec room in walkout basement w/ washer dryer and full bath. Huge 2-car garage with ample parking. Excellent location within walking distance of pool, tot lot and tennis courts! This home has bumpouts on all three levels, making it very spacious. Fully fenced backyard, deck and paver patio below.