Loudoun County, VA
43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE

43091 Northlake Overlook Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43091 Northlake Overlook Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
***WOW***LOOK AT THIS beautifully updated interior unit townhouse with fresh paint, newer carpet and gorgeous hardwood floors and water views. SS kitchen appliances with large open floor plan. Large master bedroom with barn door to master bath with waterviews. Large rec room in walkout basement w/ washer dryer and full bath. Huge 2-car garage with ample parking. Excellent location within walking distance of pool, tot lot and tennis courts! This home has bumpouts on all three levels, making it very spacious. Fully fenced backyard, deck and paver patio below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE have any available units?
43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE have?
Some of 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43091 NORTHLAKE OVERLOOK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
