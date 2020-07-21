42115 PIEBALD SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move-in condition! Immaculate and well maintained, the main level of this condo includes a gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, dual sink, and upgraded refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Recessed lighting.Upgraded flooring for easy maintenance. Carpet in all bedrooms, huge master bath upgraded with dual vanities and tile. Two showerheads and two benches in luxury shower stall. Large laundry room upstairs. Bright and airy, you will love this home. Owners prefer a long-term tenant.