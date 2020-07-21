All apartments in Loudoun County
Loudoun County, VA
42115 PIEBALD SQUARE
42115 PIEBALD SQUARE

42115 Piebald Square · No Longer Available
Location

42115 Piebald Square, Loudoun County, VA 20152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Move-in condition! Immaculate and well maintained, the main level of this condo includes a gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, dual sink, and upgraded refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Recessed lighting.Upgraded flooring for easy maintenance. Carpet in all bedrooms, huge master bath upgraded with dual vanities and tile. Two showerheads and two benches in luxury shower stall. Large laundry room upstairs. Bright and airy, you will love this home. Owners prefer a long-term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE have any available units?
42115 PIEBALD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE have?
Some of 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42115 PIEBALD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE offer parking?
No, 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42115 PIEBALD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
