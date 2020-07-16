41453 Fox Creek Lane

Amenities

Custom 6Bd/7Bth Private Hilltop Estate w/ Breathtaking Views! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents this magnificent 6Bd/7Bth Hilltop Estate on 11 private acres! Breath-taking views of the golf course and hunt club from the massive deck 1700' deck on this custom built home located in the premier Raspberry Hills community. Main level, east and west wings feature separate, large, eat-in kitchens. with granite counters, tile backsplashes, top of the line appliances, and breakfast room spaces. Main level boasts a conveniently located and spacious master suite, offering a large sitting area as well as the en-suite with separate shower and luxurious jetted tub. Main level family rooms boasts custom built ins as well as a marble gas fire place, and access to the deck. Deck has been used to entertain hundreds of guests! Upper level features four additional bedrooms, plus three full baths. Lower level contains an au pair suite as well as a HUGE recreation room. Circular driveway leading to this magnificent home features a pergola and a Koi fish pond. What are you waiting for? See it today! Inquiries call or text 571-306-3006. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.



(RLNE5628997)