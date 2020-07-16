All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

41453 Fox Creek Lane

41453 Fox Creek Lane · (571) 306-3006
Location

41453 Fox Creek Lane, Loudoun County, VA 20176
Raspberry Falls

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 41453 Fox Creek Lane · Avail. now

$7,000

6 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 8496 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Custom 6Bd/7Bth Private Hilltop Estate w/ Breathtaking Views! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents this magnificent 6Bd/7Bth Hilltop Estate on 11 private acres! Breath-taking views of the golf course and hunt club from the massive deck 1700' deck on this custom built home located in the premier Raspberry Hills community. Main level, east and west wings feature separate, large, eat-in kitchens. with granite counters, tile backsplashes, top of the line appliances, and breakfast room spaces. Main level boasts a conveniently located and spacious master suite, offering a large sitting area as well as the en-suite with separate shower and luxurious jetted tub. Main level family rooms boasts custom built ins as well as a marble gas fire place, and access to the deck. Deck has been used to entertain hundreds of guests! Upper level features four additional bedrooms, plus three full baths. Lower level contains an au pair suite as well as a HUGE recreation room. Circular driveway leading to this magnificent home features a pergola and a Koi fish pond. What are you waiting for? See it today! Inquiries call or text 571-306-3006. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.

(RLNE5628997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41453 Fox Creek Lane have any available units?
41453 Fox Creek Lane has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41453 Fox Creek Lane have?
Some of 41453 Fox Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41453 Fox Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41453 Fox Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41453 Fox Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 41453 Fox Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 41453 Fox Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 41453 Fox Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 41453 Fox Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41453 Fox Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41453 Fox Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 41453 Fox Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 41453 Fox Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 41453 Fox Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41453 Fox Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 41453 Fox Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41453 Fox Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 41453 Fox Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
