39597 MOSSRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Improved Price! Dreaming of a private & cozy rural retreat? This is the one for you. Secluded, spacious and well maintained cozy one level home with 2BR/1.5BA and Den. Sit on the deck with a cup of coffee or glass of wine and watch the seasons unfold on this beautiful 1 acre property with tree views. Home has been meticulously maintained and has new insulation, new carpet, new tile, new doors and locks and has been freshly painted throughout. 10 minutes from grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment. Link to the home walk through - https://youtu.be/WWDRZ0JdFQM