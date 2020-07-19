All apartments in Loudoun County
25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE

25337 Crested Iris Ter · No Longer Available
Location

25337 Crested Iris Ter, Loudoun County, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand new, sparkling, 3BR 2.5 BA townhouse-style condo just finished in Jan 2018! Largest 'Picasso' model gives you room to roam in over 2600 SF. Open main level with island kitchen and great room; private balcony overlooks common area. Front living and dining room are bright and cheery. Large windows throughout flood the home with light, Upper level offers an expansive master suite with luxurious bath - separate shower, WC, and soaking tub. Laundry room with front load washer and dryer is convenient to all bedrooms! Two additional Bedrooms offer flexibility for guests, office, playroom, etc. Quiet location on top floor. Garage parking for one car; extra spaces on front street, in rear driveway, and additional open spaces in rear. Community offers a pool, tennis, waking trails, and tot lots. Lots of parking for guests. One or two year lease. Very high probability for lease renewal(s) after initial term. Available on Jan 25, 2019. (Sorry, no pets can be be accepted.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE have any available units?
25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE have?
Some of 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
