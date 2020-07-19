25337 CRESTED IRIS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Brand new, sparkling, 3BR 2.5 BA townhouse-style condo just finished in Jan 2018! Largest 'Picasso' model gives you room to roam in over 2600 SF. Open main level with island kitchen and great room; private balcony overlooks common area. Front living and dining room are bright and cheery. Large windows throughout flood the home with light, Upper level offers an expansive master suite with luxurious bath - separate shower, WC, and soaking tub. Laundry room with front load washer and dryer is convenient to all bedrooms! Two additional Bedrooms offer flexibility for guests, office, playroom, etc. Quiet location on top floor. Garage parking for one car; extra spaces on front street, in rear driveway, and additional open spaces in rear. Community offers a pool, tennis, waking trails, and tot lots. Lots of parking for guests. One or two year lease. Very high probability for lease renewal(s) after initial term. Available on Jan 25, 2019. (Sorry, no pets can be be accepted.)