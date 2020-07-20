22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent this large brick home on 17 ac in Leesburg, Approximately 6 in open acres and 11 in woods and creek. It is a short 4 minute drive Brambleton with Grocery, Movies ,Restaurants etc. Perfect for a home based business, collector, additional storage or a car enthusiast as the rent includes a detached, heated and Air conditioned 5,000 sq ft garage with 4 bays . This is privacy you wound find this close to Ashburn. Just past Ryan Rd on Evergreem Mills Rd. Also for rent without the detached garage for 4,000. per month. Horses allowed. See the video for aerial fly over. https://player.vimeo.com/video/299717934