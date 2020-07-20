All apartments in Loudoun County
22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD

22778 Evergreen Mills Rd · No Longer Available
Location

22778 Evergreen Mills Rd, Loudoun County, VA 20148

Great opportunity to rent this large brick home on 17 ac in Leesburg, Approximately 6 in open acres and 11 in woods and creek. It is a short 4 minute drive Brambleton with Grocery, Movies ,Restaurants etc. Perfect for a home based business, collector, additional storage or a car enthusiast as the rent includes a detached, heated and Air conditioned 5,000 sq ft garage with 4 bays . This is privacy you wound find this close to Ashburn. Just past Ryan Rd on Evergreem Mills Rd. Also for rent without the detached garage for 4,000. per month. Horses allowed. See the video for aerial fly over. https://player.vimeo.com/video/299717934

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD have any available units?
22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD have?
Some of 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD offers parking.
Does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22778 EVERGREEN MILLS ROAD has units with air conditioning.
