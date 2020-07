Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Westwind Crossing 3 bedroom semi-detached home with driveway and garage. Nicely located on a spacious corner lot. Wonderful large screened-in deck complete with a ceiling fan. Inside you'll see 9' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen with window seat, a master bedroom w/ tray ceiling and more. Note: There is no shower in basement but there is a half bath.