22052 WATSON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

As you drive up the long driveway to the circular motorcourt, you find this stately brick front colonial on a 3 acre wooded lot, the privacy that this beautiful home provides is evident. Walking into the foyer, you will be surprised of the open, almost modern, floor plan into an open center great room with beautiful hardwood floors and stone fireplace, all of the rooms are open other than the closed off library. The open kitchen with granite counter tops and cherry cabinets has a built-in 6 burner cooktop on the center island, double wall ovens and all stainless steel appliances. As you ascend to the upper level you will find 4 large bedrooms, including a master bedroom with luxury bathroom and walk in closet, a princess suite with its own bath and the 2 other rooms with a Jack and Jill bath. The lower level is fully finished with a huge rec room and half bath. The rear yard is large and very private, surrounded by woods. It has a large deck, gazebo for grilling, chicken coop ready to be used, as well as an in ground pool that can be opened for summer fun. Tenant will be responsible for the opening and closing of the pool if they want to use it. $150 application fee and $60 per renter credit check. *High School changes to Independence for next school year.