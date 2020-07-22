19607 Loudoun Orchard Rd

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated furnished

This beautiful apartment has all the amenities and conveniences of estate living and no upkeep! ...No utility bills, either! All utilities (heating, cooling, electric, water, sewer, Fios, and cable) included in rent. Hiking trails, birdwatching, and fishing available, hunting rights (negotiable).

Lovely apartment. Very nice kitchenette with granite counter tops and new cabinets, features new appliances and amenities (including message board and chalk board). Can be rented furnished at $1575 a month . Amazing bedroom built-in. Fios with cable package is included. Lovely, well designed, and detailed apartment. No smoking, with no pets may apply. Must be financially able and of fine character. References requested. Call with questions. Thank you.