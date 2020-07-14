18235 FOUNDRY ROAD

Amenities

Rent this cozy, move-in ready, spacious, single family home in the highly desired village of Lincoln. Excellent commuter location- within a couple of miles of Rt7, less than one mile to the Lincoln Elementary School & within about 500ft to the Lincoln Post Office. This home offers 2.5 acres of outdoor space along with an abundance of character and charm. The large bay windows in the living room and Master bedroom provide a stunning view of the front yard. Special features include, a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level, a large Master bedroom on the 2nd level, and a large bonus room on the 2nd level as well. Additional features include, a gas fireplace in the living room, a washer and dryer in the mudroom, a deck off the kitchen, and Heartpine flooring throughout. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with a pet deposit of $500. Owner will take care of the lawn maintenance and trash pick up as part of the rent. The heating fuel is oil and the tank will be full at occupancy and the tenant will be required to have the tank full again for the move-out inspection. Tenant is also responsible for reimbursement for the gas used for the fireplace.