Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

18235 FOUNDRY ROAD

18235 Foundry Road · No Longer Available
Location

18235 Foundry Road, Loudoun County, VA 20132

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rent this cozy, move-in ready, spacious, single family home in the highly desired village of Lincoln. Excellent commuter location- within a couple of miles of Rt7, less than one mile to the Lincoln Elementary School & within about 500ft to the Lincoln Post Office. This home offers 2.5 acres of outdoor space along with an abundance of character and charm. The large bay windows in the living room and Master bedroom provide a stunning view of the front yard. Special features include, a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level, a large Master bedroom on the 2nd level, and a large bonus room on the 2nd level as well. Additional features include, a gas fireplace in the living room, a washer and dryer in the mudroom, a deck off the kitchen, and Heartpine flooring throughout. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis with a pet deposit of $500. Owner will take care of the lawn maintenance and trash pick up as part of the rent. The heating fuel is oil and the tank will be full at occupancy and the tenant will be required to have the tank full again for the move-out inspection. Tenant is also responsible for reimbursement for the gas used for the fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD have any available units?
18235 FOUNDRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD have?
Some of 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18235 FOUNDRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18235 FOUNDRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
