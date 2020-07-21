All apartments in Loudoun County
17573 Tedler Circle
17573 Tedler Circle

17573 Tedler Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17573 Tedler Circle, Loudoun County, VA 20141

Amenities

17573 Tedler Circle Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home in Round Hill - **Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings until August 1. Please review photos for property details.**

Spacious single family home in Lake Point, Round Hill. Traditional main level layout with formal living and dining rooms, and large eat-in kitchen opening to the family room. Enjoy the outdoors on your deck and fenced rear yard. Upper level has four spacious bedrooms and two baths. Unfinished basement with ample space for an exercise room, play room or storage. 2 car garage and ample street parking for your visitors.

The neighborhood backs up to Skeeter Lake with walking paths and shore front for fishing. Close by Franklin Park has a pool, playgrounds and ball fields. Appalachian trail access is just a few miles away.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, yard maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pets case by case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and monthly rent charge ($25/pet). Minimum income qualifications $96k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Photos taken prior to current tenants.

Home is professionally managed by Blackwell Property Management VA, LLC.

(RLNE4971550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

