Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Location! Location! Location! Brand New BASEMENT Apartment. Within minutes of Fort Belvoir, shopping, restaurants, and major road ways. All utilities included! Everything is upgraded! Private entrance. Entertain in the beautifully landscaped back yard equipped with large gas grill and patio set. To apply please call listing agent. Thank you for previewing this property.