All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD

8856 Bennington Boulevard · (703) 216-2620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8856 Bennington Boulevard, Lorton, VA 22079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Backs to Parkland! 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home with great view of trees from all rear windows and the large deck off family room. Sought-after location in walking distance to VRE Station and 3 miles to Fort Belvoir. Popular, open floorplan with spacious bedrooms and convenient upper level laundry room. Large kitchen w/ breakfast area and newer appliances, granite countertops, gas cook-top and lots of cabinet space to hold all your culinary tools. Walk-out bsmt w/ 3rd full bath plus huge rec room and office area. Community pool, jogging & nature trails, tennis courts & playground. HOA fee paid by Landlord. Home is in process of being painted and furnace and A/C replaced. Income requirement = $120,000 or BAH in proximity to monthly rent . One small-to-medium sized dog may be allowed / case-by-case basis. $500 Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lorton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity