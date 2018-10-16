8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Backs to Parkland! 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home with great view of trees from all rear windows and the large deck off family room. Sought-after location in walking distance to VRE Station and 3 miles to Fort Belvoir. Popular, open floorplan with spacious bedrooms and convenient upper level laundry room. Large kitchen w/ breakfast area and newer appliances, granite countertops, gas cook-top and lots of cabinet space to hold all your culinary tools. Walk-out bsmt w/ 3rd full bath plus huge rec room and office area. Community pool, jogging & nature trails, tennis courts & playground. HOA fee paid by Landlord. Home is in process of being painted and furnace and A/C replaced. Income requirement = $120,000 or BAH in proximity to monthly rent . One small-to-medium sized dog may be allowed / case-by-case basis. $500 Pet Deposit.