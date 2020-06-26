8104 DOVE COTTAGE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 8104 Dove Cottage Court, a spectacular townhouse located in desirable Lorton Station South. With beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, and elegant moldings, this residence features an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stone tile backsplash, matching black appliances and recessed lighting. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the rec room or on the spacious deck just off the eat-in kitchen. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a large closet and a private master bath with a dual sink vanity and oversized shower. The lower level offers a spacious rec room with lots of storage options and access to the brick patio and fenced-in backyard. Ideally located just a short drive from Fort Belvoir and I-95.