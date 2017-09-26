All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6494 TAYACK PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6494 TAYACK PL
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

6494 TAYACK PL

6494 Tayack Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6494 Tayack Place, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to 6494 Tayack Place, a stunning brick-front, 1-car garage townhome that features 2 master bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light highlight this fantastic townhome. The gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, a center island and recessed lighting. Just off the kitchen is a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining. The first master bedroom has a dramatic vaulted ceiling, 2 closets, and a master bath with 2 separate sinks, a soaking Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. The second master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private master bath. Relax by the cozy gas fireplace on the lower level or step out to the rear patio and fenced-in yard. Windy Hill at Lincolnia community residents can enjoy a variety of amenities including, an outdoor swimming pool, an elegant clubhouse, basketball courts, tot-lots, and walking paths. Best of all, it is located just minutes from 395 and Van Dorn and Eisenhower Metro Stations. For fun shopping and restaurants, a short drive will take you to Pentagon City Mall, the Hoffman Center, Old Town Alexandria, and National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6494 TAYACK PL have any available units?
6494 TAYACK PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6494 TAYACK PL have?
Some of 6494 TAYACK PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6494 TAYACK PL currently offering any rent specials?
6494 TAYACK PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6494 TAYACK PL pet-friendly?
No, 6494 TAYACK PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6494 TAYACK PL offer parking?
Yes, 6494 TAYACK PL offers parking.
Does 6494 TAYACK PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6494 TAYACK PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6494 TAYACK PL have a pool?
Yes, 6494 TAYACK PL has a pool.
Does 6494 TAYACK PL have accessible units?
No, 6494 TAYACK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6494 TAYACK PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6494 TAYACK PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6494 TAYACK PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6494 TAYACK PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America