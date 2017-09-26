6494 TAYACK PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Welcome to 6494 Tayack Place, a stunning brick-front, 1-car garage townhome that features 2 master bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light highlight this fantastic townhome. The gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, a center island and recessed lighting. Just off the kitchen is a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining. The first master bedroom has a dramatic vaulted ceiling, 2 closets, and a master bath with 2 separate sinks, a soaking Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. The second master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private master bath. Relax by the cozy gas fireplace on the lower level or step out to the rear patio and fenced-in yard. Windy Hill at Lincolnia community residents can enjoy a variety of amenities including, an outdoor swimming pool, an elegant clubhouse, basketball courts, tot-lots, and walking paths. Best of all, it is located just minutes from 395 and Van Dorn and Eisenhower Metro Stations. For fun shopping and restaurants, a short drive will take you to Pentagon City Mall, the Hoffman Center, Old Town Alexandria, and National Harbor.