6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE

***** APPLICATION RECEIVED - PENDING PROCESSING. ***** Rare find in heart of Alexandria Lincolnia area. 4-Level, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Brick Colonial on 0.43 acre lot with deep-set back in country-like setting. MOVE-IN-READY condition with beautiful hardwood floors throughout and newer windows. Living Room with gas fireplace and relaxing SUN ROOM with Rear Deck. Completely finished lower level with Family Room and built-ins, full bath, PLUS Walk-Up Attic for Extra-Storage. Premium/central location with easy access to Pentagon, downtown DC, Alexandria, Crystal City, Rosslyn, I-395, and I-495 Beltway, Fairfax, and Tysons. NOTE: 12 to 24 month Lease. Absolutely NO smokers with pets considered on case-by-case basis. Storage Room in basement and large storage shed reserved for owner.