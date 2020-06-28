All apartments in Lincolnia
6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE

6325 Oak Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Oak Ridge Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***** APPLICATION RECEIVED - PENDING PROCESSING. ***** Rare find in heart of Alexandria Lincolnia area. 4-Level, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Brick Colonial on 0.43 acre lot with deep-set back in country-like setting. MOVE-IN-READY condition with beautiful hardwood floors throughout and newer windows. Living Room with gas fireplace and relaxing SUN ROOM with Rear Deck. Completely finished lower level with Family Room and built-ins, full bath, PLUS Walk-Up Attic for Extra-Storage. Premium/central location with easy access to Pentagon, downtown DC, Alexandria, Crystal City, Rosslyn, I-395, and I-495 Beltway, Fairfax, and Tysons. NOTE: 12 to 24 month Lease. Absolutely NO smokers with pets considered on case-by-case basis. Storage Room in basement and large storage shed reserved for owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 OAK RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
