6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Easy living in this one-level completely updated home! Newer air conditioning, roof, washer/dryer, insulation, and appliances. Hardwood floors and a stunning family room with brand new carpet, vaulted ceilings, skylights, ceiling fan and fireplace! Enjoy a barbecue on the patio and relax in the fully-fenced backyard with charming playset! Tons of storage space in the generously over-sized pantry and backyard shed. Newly paved oversized driveway. Don't miss! Minimum lease 12 months - maximum lease 36 months. View property web site at: https://callheiditoday.wixsite.com/6219everglades