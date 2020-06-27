All apartments in Lincolnia
6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:16 AM

6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE

6219 Everglades Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6219 Everglades Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Easy living in this one-level completely updated home! Newer air conditioning, roof, washer/dryer, insulation, and appliances. Hardwood floors and a stunning family room with brand new carpet, vaulted ceilings, skylights, ceiling fan and fireplace! Enjoy a barbecue on the patio and relax in the fully-fenced backyard with charming playset! Tons of storage space in the generously over-sized pantry and backyard shed. Newly paved oversized driveway. Don't miss! Minimum lease 12 months - maximum lease 36 months. View property web site at: https://callheiditoday.wixsite.com/6219everglades

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE have any available units?
6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE have?
Some of 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6219 EVERGLADES DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
