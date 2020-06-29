5606 BISMACH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Fully renovated two bedroom/ one and a half bathroom condo in the heart of Alexandria. Inside the beltway just off I-395 to DC. Five minutes to Van Dorn metro! Close to plenty of shopping and restaurants. Great commuter location! Fabulous wood floors throughout! Completely renovated top to bottom, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a fully renovated bathroom with new floors, bathtub, and sinks. Balcony. Tons of natural light. Brand new full-size washer/dryer combo in the unit for your convenience. Assigned parking space included in rent ($99 one time fee payable to the HOA to get a parking sticker). The community boasts a great outdoor pool and BBQ Area.