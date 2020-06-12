/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
284 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
888 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
1 of 36
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6565 RIVER TWEED LANE
6565 River Tweed Lane, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1740 sqft
LUXURY NEIGHBORHOOD! Three-minute walk to Pinecrest Golf Course and Thomas Jefferson HS. Spacious townhouse w/ 2 Master Bedroom Suites. The basement is equipped with a full bath so that you can use it as a guest room.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnia
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
6 Units Available
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
43 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
45 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 05:49pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
27 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 05:50pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 05:18pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1085 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Similar Pages
Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnia Apartments with GarageLincolnia Apartments with GymLincolnia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincolnia Apartments with ParkingLincolnia Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA