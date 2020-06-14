Apartment List
VA
lincolnia
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

277 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincolnia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3100 sqft
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 HIGHLAND GREEN COURT
4507 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1759 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage contemporary with open floorplan in Pinecrest! The house is facing to serenity natural views.New hard wood flooring through out all 3 levels and New kitchen appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4917 VIRGINIA STREET
4917 Virginia Street, Lincolnia, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
3760 sqft
Gorgeous 6BR, 6,5BA, 2Car Garage, 2005 Built, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Top, Hardwoods Floors in Main Level, Finished Basement, Library, Clean and Bright, Woods in Rear, Quiet Neighborhood, Convenient Location, Near Little River Turnpike(Rt.

1 of 38

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6326 MANCHESTER WAY
6326 Manchester Way, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Landmark Mews, discreetly tucked away off Duke Street,quick access to I-395 and the Beltway.

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6565 RIVER TWEED LANE
6565 River Tweed Lane, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1740 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY NEIGHBORHOOD! Three-minute walk to Pinecrest Golf Course and Thomas Jefferson HS. Spacious townhouse w/ 2 Master Bedroom Suites. The basement is equipped with a full bath so that you can use it as a guest room.

1 of 55

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2468 sqft
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnia
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,130
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
253 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
7 Units Available
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
London Park Apartments
6 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
London Park Apartments
12 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
42 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
City Guide for Lincolnia, VA

"Now it takes me back to times on Lincoln Avenue / When you said you'd never get tired of the boy / that seemed to be so far from growing up / But we were different then." (-- Train,"Lincoln Avenue")

This little patch of land in Fairfax County, Virginia is an official census designated place according to US statistics. It is home to about 22,000 people and covers 2.9 square miles. This is a sparsely populated part of Virginia that is occupied by many family farms and horse ranches, which gives Lincolnia a unique, rural perspective. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lincolnia, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincolnia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

