Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

211 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA with gym

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6315 CHAUCER VIEW CIRCLE
6315 Chaucer View Circle, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
3979 sqft
Well managed community with front lawn maintenance included in the rental package. This spacious home has a spot for everyone the family.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnia
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,130
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
254 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
London Park Apartments
24 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,248
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
London Park Apartments
6 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
London Park Apartments
12 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
42 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60 S Van Dorn St
60 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,350
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio that can be sectioned off for your living room area, bedroom area with large closet that has organized wooden shelves for your clothes and area to hang items, space to put breakfast style table, 2 tiered granite counter with top tier for
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lincolnia, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lincolnia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

