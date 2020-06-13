236 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA
This little patch of land in Fairfax County, Virginia is an official census designated place according to US statistics. It is home to about 22,000 people and covers 2.9 square miles. This is a sparsely populated part of Virginia that is occupied by many family farms and horse ranches, which gives Lincolnia a unique, rural perspective. See more
Finding an apartment in Lincolnia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.