Last updated June 14 2020

225 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA with garage

Lincolnia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.

Last updated June 14
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3100 sqft
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.

Last updated June 14
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 HIGHLAND GREEN COURT
4507 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1759 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage contemporary with open floorplan in Pinecrest! The house is facing to serenity natural views.New hard wood flooring through out all 3 levels and New kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 14
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4917 VIRGINIA STREET
4917 Virginia Street, Lincolnia, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
3760 sqft
Gorgeous 6BR, 6,5BA, 2Car Garage, 2005 Built, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Top, Hardwoods Floors in Main Level, Finished Basement, Library, Clean and Bright, Woods in Rear, Quiet Neighborhood, Convenient Location, Near Little River Turnpike(Rt.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
6326 MANCHESTER WAY
6326 Manchester Way, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Landmark Mews, discreetly tucked away off Duke Street,quick access to I-395 and the Beltway.

Last updated October 16
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2468 sqft
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.
Verified

Last updated June 14
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 14
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

Last updated June 14
254 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

Last updated June 14
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 14
London Park Apartments
6 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

Last updated June 14
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

Last updated June 14
42 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified

Last updated June 14
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.

Last updated June 14
Cameron Station
1 Unit Available
462 FERDINAND DAY DRIVE
462 Ferdinand Day Drive, Alexandria, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2600 sqft
HUGE Updated townhome in Cameron Station. Wide Open Floor Plan. Big Kitchen. Fireplace. 2 Car Garage. Terrific lay out. Please give at least 2 hours advance notice for showings.

Last updated June 14
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5476 ANNE LY LANE
5476 Anne Ly Lane, Rose Hill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
6038 sqft
Please follow CDC guidelines. If you are sick or have a fever, please do not schedule a showing. The home is occupied. **GREAT 2-CAR GARAGE BRICK FRONT COLONIAL ON CUL DE SAC**Main level library, cherry HWFs on main level and upper hall.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5804 Poplar Lane
5804 Poplar Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
6100 sqft
New construction! 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom 6100 square feet. Available starting July 1 to July 15. Updated pictures coming soon! Email dpatelg@gmail.com for additional information.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
301 S REYNOLDS ST #412
301 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1041 sqft
Available early July. PLEASE wear protective masks and gloves when touring. Great 2 level two bedroom condo with 1034 square feet. Perfect location with easy access to 395 and Old Towne. Van Dorn Metro is a 10 minute drive.

Last updated June 14
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5834 PRATT STREET
5834 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful and HUGE front and fenced in backyard. 2 sheds and a 4 car garage with a 10 car driveway. Fenced in yard with lots of sun. The house in move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout and great condition. Quiet, pet friendly neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lincolnia, VA

Lincolnia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

