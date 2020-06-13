/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM
294 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 HIGHLAND GREEN COURT
4507 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
Beautiful 2-car garage contemporary with open floorplan in Pinecrest! The house is facing to serenity natural views.New hard wood flooring through out all 3 levels and New kitchen appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4917 VIRGINIA STREET
4917 Virginia Street, Lincolnia, VA
Gorgeous 6BR, 6,5BA, 2Car Garage, 2005 Built, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite Top, Hardwoods Floors in Main Level, Finished Basement, Library, Clean and Bright, Woods in Rear, Quiet Neighborhood, Convenient Location, Near Little River Turnpike(Rt.
1 of 38
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6326 MANCHESTER WAY
6326 Manchester Way, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Landmark Mews, discreetly tucked away off Duke Street,quick access to I-395 and the Beltway.
1 of 55
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnia
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1350 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1030 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1598 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,543
1276 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
30 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
33 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
6 Units Available
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1227 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
255 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1230 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.
Similar Pages
Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnia Apartments with GarageLincolnia Apartments with GymLincolnia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincolnia Apartments with ParkingLincolnia Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA