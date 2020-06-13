Apartment List
409 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6326 MANCHESTER WAY
6326 Manchester Way, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Landmark Mews, discreetly tucked away off Duke Street,quick access to I-395 and the Beltway.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2468 sqft
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,148
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
London Park Apartments
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
30 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
London Park Apartments
24 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
43 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lincolnia, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lincolnia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

