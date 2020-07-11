/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
423 Apartments for rent in Lincolnia, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
Lincolnia
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6323 MERLE PL
6323 Merle Place, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This charming, light-filled, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, split level is situated on a gorgeous over-sized .26+ acre lot with great curb appeal. Enjoy the private and serene setting in the fully fenced rear yard with a custom covered deck.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5310 ARAPAHO LANE
5310 Arapaho Lane, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1503 sqft
Large bedroom with private bathroom for rent in beautiful 3BR home. Large kitchen with open living and dining area-fully furnished. Currently two others live in the house. Shared Garage and Driveway for parking.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
1 of 38
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6326 MANCHESTER WAY
6326 Manchester Way, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Landmark Mews, discreetly tucked away off Duke Street,quick access to I-395 and the Beltway.
1 of 55
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lincolnia
6505 GRETNA GREEN WAY
6505 Gretna Green Way, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2468 sqft
Fully remodeled! Serenity and inspiration is the lifestyle this contemporary home provides. Unobstructed views with natural lighting. Offers an amazing updated, all new appliances, granite kitchen countertop.
1 of 82
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6490 POWATAN KNOLL COURT
6490 Powatan Knoll Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2207 sqft
Bright,spacious,lovely 3 BR,3.
Results within 1 mile of Lincolnia
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,085
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
27 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
91 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Stoneridge at Mark Center Apartment Homes
5797 Rayburn Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious floor plans and a patio/balcony. Tenants get access to a fitness center, media room, and laundry facility. Close to the Fort Ward Museum and Historic Site. By I-395.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
48 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
35 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,384
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
14 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Similar Pages
Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 BedroomsLincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with BalconyLincolnia Apartments with Garage
Lincolnia Apartments with GymLincolnia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincolnia Apartments with ParkingLincolnia Apartments with PoolLincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA