4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D

Welcome to 4551 Interlachen Court #D, a bright 2-level condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Highlights include a dramatic 2-story vaulted ceiling with a skylight, marble and hardwood floors, and recessed lights. Wall-to-wall carpeting will be installed in the living room and first-floor bedroom prior to move-in. The main level features a bedroom with 2 closets and private access to the dual-entry hall bath. The great eat-in kitchen with matching appliances, a breakfast bar, and a sliding glass door to the balcony leads to the formal dining room. The spacious and airy living room has a wood-burning fireplace and a second sliding glass door to the balcony. The upper level offers a master bedroom with a lighted ceiling fan, 2 closets, private master bath with a shower-tub combination, and a loft balcony overlooking the living room. The Pinecrest community offers residents an outdoor swimming pool, tot lots, sports courts and more! Conveniently located inside the Beltway, this condo is an easy commute from the Pentagon, Arlington, and downtown DC, and it~s just steps from Metro bus services.