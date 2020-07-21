All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D

4551 Interlachen Court · No Longer Available
Location

4551 Interlachen Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Welcome to 4551 Interlachen Court #D, a bright 2-level condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Highlights include a dramatic 2-story vaulted ceiling with a skylight, marble and hardwood floors, and recessed lights. Wall-to-wall carpeting will be installed in the living room and first-floor bedroom prior to move-in. The main level features a bedroom with 2 closets and private access to the dual-entry hall bath. The great eat-in kitchen with matching appliances, a breakfast bar, and a sliding glass door to the balcony leads to the formal dining room. The spacious and airy living room has a wood-burning fireplace and a second sliding glass door to the balcony. The upper level offers a master bedroom with a lighted ceiling fan, 2 closets, private master bath with a shower-tub combination, and a loft balcony overlooking the living room. The Pinecrest community offers residents an outdoor swimming pool, tot lots, sports courts and more! Conveniently located inside the Beltway, this condo is an easy commute from the Pentagon, Arlington, and downtown DC, and it~s just steps from Metro bus services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D have any available units?
4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D have?
Some of 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D currently offering any rent specials?
4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D pet-friendly?
No, 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D offer parking?
Yes, 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D offers parking.
Does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D have a pool?
Yes, 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D has a pool.
Does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D have accessible units?
No, 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 4551 INTERLACHEN CT #D does not have units with air conditioning.
