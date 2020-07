Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed coffee bar hot tub

The Point at Loudoun has a variety of renovated floor plans to choose from ranging from spacious one bedroom layouts to three bedrooms. Take advantage of fully equipped stainless steel kitchens, walk-in closets and washers & dryers in every apartment. When you are ready to explore the surroundings, take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool or fully exploit the complimentary WiFi in our business center. Get your fitness on at the 24-hour fitness facility, resident tennis courts, or Leesburg walking trails. We promise there will be beaucoup opportunities for you to find your happy place. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.