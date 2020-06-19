Captivating home in a beautiful community! All hardwood floors with new carpet throughout the rest of the home. Open backyard with a newly painted deck perfect for firing up the grill for a barbecue. Less than 5 minuted away from major shopping center and less than minutes away from major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have any available units?
849 SMARTTS LANE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have?
Some of 849 SMARTTS LANE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 SMARTTS LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
849 SMARTTS LANE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.