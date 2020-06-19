All apartments in Leesburg
849 SMARTTS LANE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

849 SMARTTS LANE NE

849 Smartts Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

849 Smartts Lane Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
Captivating home in a beautiful community! All hardwood floors with new carpet throughout the rest of the home. Open backyard with a newly painted deck perfect for firing up the grill for a barbecue. Less than 5 minuted away from major shopping center and less than minutes away from major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have any available units?
849 SMARTTS LANE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have?
Some of 849 SMARTTS LANE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 SMARTTS LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
849 SMARTTS LANE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 SMARTTS LANE NE pet-friendly?
No, 849 SMARTTS LANE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE offer parking?
No, 849 SMARTTS LANE NE does not offer parking.
Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 SMARTTS LANE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have a pool?
No, 849 SMARTTS LANE NE does not have a pool.
Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have accessible units?
Yes, 849 SMARTTS LANE NE has accessible units.
Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 SMARTTS LANE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 SMARTTS LANE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 SMARTTS LANE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
