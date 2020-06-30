831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE

Amenities
This brick home is packed with surprises and likely the nicest in Leesburg. The renovated master bathroom has heated towel racks and floor, soaking tub, incredible new fixtures including a shower with full body jets. When entering this home you'll notice nice woodwork, decorative stair railings, 2-story foyer, wide plank wood flooring, impressive kitchen with S/S appliances, cooktop and island off large family room that leads to large three season screened porch with ceiling fan. This home will impress! Apply online @ www.browncarrera.com