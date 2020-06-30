All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE

831 Winterberry Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

831 Winterberry Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This brick home is packed with surprises and likely the nicest in Leesburg. The renovated master bathroom has heated towel racks and floor, soaking tub, incredible new fixtures including a shower with full body jets. When entering this home you'll notice nice woodwork, decorative stair railings, 2-story foyer, wide plank wood flooring, impressive kitchen with S/S appliances, cooktop and island off large family room that leads to large three season screened porch with ceiling fan. This home will impress! Apply online @ www.browncarrera.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE have any available units?
831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE have?
Some of 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 WINTERBERRY DRIVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

