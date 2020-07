Amenities

Must See 3 bedroom 3 bath, 2 car garage, above 2400Sqft available for rent from 1st August. Home Features Fenced Backyard, upgraded kitchen with granite and SS appliances,hardwood floors, lots of Natural Light, basement has a additional room.Close to Premium Outlets, shopping, restaurants,tot lots and pools. Don't Miss this great rental.Currently tenant occupied. ....PETS OK ...Available from August.